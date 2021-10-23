Vigil held at Texas Capitol for Moroccan man killed in Martindale

Dghoughi was shot and killed by Terry Turner outside of Turner's home in Martindale.

AUSTIN, Texas — A vigil was held for Adil Dghoughi at the State Capitol building on Saturday at 6 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE, Turner told police he noticed an "unknown vehicle with its headlights off" parked inside the drive way next to his pickup truck after he had gotten up to use the bathroom. Turner said he ran back to his bedroom to get his handgun and ran back outside to see the vehicle with its headlights on, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated that the vehicle "began to rapidly accelerate in reverse" and Turner chased after it. The affidavit stated that Turner struck the driver's side front door twice with the handgun, fired the handgun, then returned to his house to call 911.

During the 911 call with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Turner said "I just killed a guy," "tried to pull a gun on me, I shot," and "he started racing away and I ran after him ... he pointed a gun at me and I shot." No firearms were located inside of the vehicle or in possession of Dghoughi, according to the affidavit.

The CCSO said on Thursday, Oct. 21, an arrest warrant was obtained for 65-year-old Terry Duane Turner for the murder of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi. Detectives reached out to Turner's attorney, who said Turner would be turning himself in. He was taken into custody on Friday morning. Turner's bond was set at $150,000 and he bonded out of jail less than two hours later, according to online records.

A GoFundMe was started for Dghoughi's funeral expenses and transporting his body from the U.S. to Morocco. A vigil will also be held Sunday in Martindale at 6 p.m.