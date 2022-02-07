Arizona QB Kyler Murray deletes pics, unfollows Cardinals on Instagram

The internet went crazy over the weekend as fans saw Murray's mysterious social media maneuver unfold on Instagram.

PHOENIX — All aboard the speculation train, next stop, Kyler Murray's Instagram page. If you haven't been online this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was turning heads.

And we aren't talking about his performance during the NFL Pro Bowl Sunday.

While Murray did put on a show in Las Vegas, it was his update on Instagram that had his followers glued to their phones. If you scrolled over to his profile lately, you'll notice something interesting is a foot.

There are currently only two photos on his Instagram page and he appears to have unfollowed the Arizona Cardinals.

As you can imagine, questions surrounding the decision are building online.

Is he upset at the Cardinals?

Does he want to be traded?

Is he just updating his Instagram layout?

Is he just doing a social media refresh?

Soooooooo… either Kyler Murray’s IG page is under construction or he/his team removed all the references to the @AZCardinals and stopped following them. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MTIdmrS1TQ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 7, 2022

There hasn't been any official explanation from Murray or the Cardinals, so the speculation is sure to continue for the time being.

In the meantime, we will continue to see how this progresses. It's already looking like an exciting off-season for the Cardinals.

