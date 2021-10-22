Arrest made in fatal Caldwell County shooting after pleas for further investigation

Adil Dghoughi, 31, was shot in his car outside a home in Martindale, Texas, on Oct. 11.

MARTINDALE, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Martindale, Texas, on Oct. 11, the CCSO said Friday.

The CCSO said on Thursday, Oct. 21, an arrest warrant was obtained for 65-year-old Terry Duane Turner for the murder of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi. Detectives reached out to Turner's attorney, who said Turner would be turning himself in. He was taken into custody on Friday.

On Oct. 11, sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Tina’s Trail in Martindale. CCSO said the homeowner "confronted a suspicious vehicle" and shot someone inside the vehicle. CCSO said the homeowner cooperated with the investigation and was not arrested.

In a statement about the incident, CCSO said deputies found one man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The victim, later identified as Moroccan national Adil Dghoughi, died at the hospital, according to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin).

Earlier this week, CAIR called for more information regarding the shooting. Dghoughi's loved ones told KVUE the information they received from officials didn't add up and they wanted an independent investigation into the death. They said authorities are not answering their questions about the shooting and why the man who shot Dghoughi hadn't been taken into custody.

Dghoughi's family believes he was outside the house because he got lost and pulled over for directions. The family told CAIR Executive Director Faizon Syed that they had been at a barbecue in the suburbs of San Antonio the evening of Oct. 10. Early the next morning, Dghoughi left the barbecue to retrieve his car from his girlfriend's house. He ended up approximately seven minutes away from her house when he was shot in his car, Syed said.

A week after the shooting, Syed said the family received a copy of the incident report. However, the summary of what happened was redacted.

The CCSO said on Friday that detectives have conducted multiple interviews and executed multiple search warrants in the course of the investigation.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with further questions or concerns is asked to contact the CCSO at 512-398-6777, extension 4513.