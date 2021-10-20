Loved ones call for investigation after Moroccan man shot, killed in Caldwell County

CCSO said the homeowner "confronted a suspicious vehicle" and shot someone inside the vehicle. The homeowner was not arrested.

MARTINDALE, Texas — The Austin chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin) is calling for more information regarding a fatal shooting of a Moroccan man in Martindale.

In a Facebook post, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Tina’s Trail in the city of Martindale. CCSO said the homeowner "confronted a suspicious vehicle" and shot someone inside the vehicle. CCSO said the homeowner cooperated with the investigation and was not arrested.

In a statement about the incident, CCSO said deputies found one man with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. CCSO said it does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The victim, identified as Moroccan national Adil Dghoughi, 31, died at the hospital, according to CAIR.

Friends and family of Dghoughi tell KVUE the information they've been told by police doesn't add up and they want an independent investigation into the death. Loved ones say authorities are not answering their questions about the shooting and why the man who shot Dghoughi isn't in custody or facing charges.

His loved ones say he was an organ donor and his body will be flown back to Morocco.

KVUE reached out to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office for more information about the investigation but have not heard back.

A GoFundMe was started for Dghoughi's funeral expenses and transporting his body from the U.S. to Morocco.