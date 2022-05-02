When will the Austin boil water notice end?

Austin Water has outlined five steps that need to happen before the boil water notice is lifted.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday night, Austin Water issued a city-wide boil water notice for all customers following "an internal treatment process issue" at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, the utility provider's largest water processing plant.

Customers are asked to boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. That includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets.

Several water distribution sites are open for those who need them while the boil water notice is in effect.

In a statement on Saturday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the issue “will be over in a couple of days” and urged Austinites to conserve water during that time.

Austin Water outlined five steps that need to happen before the boil water notice is lifted:

Ullrich Water Treatment Plant back online

Ullrich is operating at normal production levels

Water sampling begins

Water sampling results show no water quality issues

TCEQ authorizes lifting the boil water notice

Austin Water said it was “hoping to check them all off in the next few days.” As of Sunday morning around 9 a.m., the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant was back online.

We know you're wondering when the Boil Water Notice will end. Here are the steps that are involved with lifting the notice. We're hoping to check them all off in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/TV1i6OuZ6p — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 6, 2022

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the issue arose when the Ullrich plant experienced a "treatment process upset" that resulted in a spike in the water's turbidity. Water turbidity is a measure of the water's clarity, with higher turbidity meaning that the water appears murkier.

The incident did not have to do with the recent winter storm that moved through the area earlier this week, and Meszaros said the timing between the storm and the incident was a coincidence.

"This did not have to do with the winter storm. We were through that event and actually were feeling pretty celebratory that everything went well and then today we had this event," he said. "Nothing suggests that this is related to the winter storm."