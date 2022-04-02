California will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall

Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's indoor masking requirement will end next week for vaccinated people but masks still are the rule for schoolchildren.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day.

Local health officials can continue their own requirements. The state also is lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately. Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

In a tweet from Governor Gavin Newsom, he said California's case rate has dropped by 65% since the omicron peak and that hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.

"Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted," Newsom said.

Newsom's message is similar to the message from Sacramento County officials, who say they'll be following the state's lead on the mask mandate.

"Our numbers are heading in the right direction and we are seeing declines in case counts, so this is appropriate for the County," a spokesperson for the county told ABC10.

