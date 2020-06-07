Defenders Q&A: Are saliva swabs as reliable as nasal COVID-19 tests?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: Are mouth swab or saliva tests as reliable as swabbing from inside the nostrils?

Answer: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says yes.

Saliva tests may be more comfortable, and they may be safer for healthcare workers, but both are just as reliable.

Question: What type of plan do experts recommend if both parents come down with COVID-19 and are too sick to care for children?

Answer: Experts say it's important for anyone infected with the virus to quarantine and isolate from other members of households.

And if both parents get sick, have a list of family members or friends who can step in to help.

If you are worried about your ability to survive the virus, you may also want to consider appointing a trusted family member or friend as a legal guardian.

Question: What is the word on whether schools will remain closed for the fall?

Answer: About two weeks ago, Gov. Greg Abbott told lawmakers texas students will be returning to school in person this fall, but the state education commissioner says there will be flexibility for families to engage in both on-campus and remote learning.

So, there are no definite plans in place just yet and many major school districts say they still don't know exactly how the first day, week or month of school will look as the circumstances of the pandemic continue to change daily.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.