Defenders Q&A: Are gyms and studios impacted by mask order for businesses?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: How does the new order impact gyms and fitness studios? Are they also supposed to require customers to wear masks?

Answer: Yes. All businesses must require masks in their place of business, including gyms and fitness studios.

Question: Austin and Travis County entered Stage 4 last week. When would we go into stage 5 and what is the plan?

Answer: That occurs when the seven-day average of hospital admissions exceed 70 per day.

We are currently at an average of 25 per day.

The guidelines for Stage 5 include the recommendations for Stage 4 and urge individuals to avoid all gatherings outside of the household, and to avoid dining and shopping except as essential.

Question: What are the sterilization requirements for hotels?

Answer: All businesses, including hotels, are supposed to have a health and safety plan related to COVID-19, but each hotel may have different policies and requirements of their staff.

It's best to ask hotels directly, prior to booking, about their safety and cleaning protocols.

Some have promised to use "hospital-grade" disinfectants. Others, like Hilton and Marriott, have said they are experimenting with new equipment like electro-static sprayers and ultraviolet-light technology.

