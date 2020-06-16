Defenders Q&A: How is it safe to go to pools amid COVID-19?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there's a lot to take in about the coronavirus crisis. That's why the KVUE Defenders are taking your questions every night.

Question: If COVID-19 is spread by droplets, how is it safe to go to swimming pools?

Answer: According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water in pools, hot tubs or splash pads. Proper operation and cleaning should kill the virus that causes COVID-19. But remember: The CDC still recommends limiting contact with people outside of your home and in public spaces, whether in or out of water.

Question: Other than stimulus payments from the IRS, is there any other financial relief available during the pandemic?

Answer: Many credit card companies and auto and mortgage lenders are offering relief options. Check with yours for deferment options or special payment plans.

Many utilities and internet companies have also pledged to keep services on and accept late payments. And if you have a federal student loan, you can suspend payments for up to two months.

