Defenders Q&A: Why isn't eye protection encouraged to prevent COVID-19 spread?

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions:

Question: I'm a Texas citizen, but currently out of state. How do I vote?

Answer: You would need to submit an application for a mail-in ballot. Texas residents who are not in the county where they live during the voting period or on Election Day can qualify for a mail-in ballot. The Texas Secretary of State's office says it's easy. Just go to its website or your county clerk's or elections website.

Question: Why is eye protection not encouraged? Can you get COVID-19 transmitted through eye contact?

Answer: Why it's not encouraged is hard to say, but social distancing, face masks and eye protection all help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A recent study found that face shields, goggles and glasses were associated with a lower risk of infection compared to not wearing eye protection.

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.