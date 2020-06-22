Defenders Q&A: When would Austin enter Stage 5 of COVID-19 levels

If you have a question you'd like KVUE to answer, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and the KVUE Defenders took a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: Is it safe to have housekeepers in your home if they wear masks and gloves?

Answer: Austin Public Health says this type of service is allowed.

People in the home need to follow social distancing guidelines, as well as hygiene and face-covering guidelines listed in the mayor's order.

Question: We entered Stage 4 last week, so when would we go into Stage 5 and what is the plan?

Answer: That occurs when hospital admissions exceed 70 per day.

The guidelines include the recommendations for Stage 4 and urge individuals to avoid all gatherings outside of the household and avoid dining and shopping except as essential.

In this stage, it is considered safe to return to work at essential businesses only.

Question: With the Texas Workforce Commission starting work search requirements in July for people on unemployment, if a person puts zero work searches as a response to the number of work search activities, will they lose benefits for the weeks they requested payment?

Answer: Yes, possibly. But it is important to note that many things count as a work search activity, including using the career tools, taking one of the free online training courses, researching for a job, or even exploring new careers.

