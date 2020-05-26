Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 26 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 55,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 35,200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,900 cases have been reported and at least 85 people have died. At least 1,020 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 560 cases have been reported and at least 22 people have died. More than 320 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 270 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 158 people have recovered from the virus.
