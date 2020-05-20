Texas DSHS distributing antiviral drugs to hospitals across Austin area for COVID-19 treatment

The DSHS will distribute 10 cases of the drugs to 10 hospitals across the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing 10 cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to 10 hospitals across the Austin area to help treat COVID-19, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to the governor's office, one case will go to a hospital in Hays County, six cases will go to hospitals in Travis County and three cases will go to hospitals in Williamson County.

RELATED:

The DSHS received the cases from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the governor's office. This is the second distribution of remdesivir in Texas from the DSHS, which previously sent 30 cases to 15 hospitals throughout the state.

The governor's office said that early trials of the drug show that it could speed up the recovery time of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The use of remdesivir will be determined by medical staff at each hospital, according to the governor's office.