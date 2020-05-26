Water parks, food courts among next wave of Texas businesses allowed to reopen

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation today as the state moves forward with its reopening plan.

Under a new proclamation issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today, another wave of businesses can begin reopening.

Driver education programs and food courts can immediately open. The malls must ensure proper social distancing, limit tables to no more than six people and clean tables after each use.

The malls must have at least one person who is responsible for making sure that customers are staying safe. That includes the following:

Limiting tables to six individuals

Maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables

Cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses

Ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.

Water parks can open at 25% capacity on Friday, though any video arcades at the park must remain closed.