Meals on Wheels, The Arboretum hold 3-day food drive for pets of seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report in 2017 about the Meals on Wheels PALS program.

The drive will be held daily from May 26 to May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arboretum, located at 10000 Research Blvd., Austin, Texas, 78759, in front of Lamps Plus.

Here is a list of items needed, according to the website:

Meow Mix Hairball Control (6.3 lbs)

Purina Cat Chow Complete (3.15 lbs & 6.3 lbs & 16 lbs)

Pedigree Meaty Ground Dinner (12 pack of 13.2 oz cans)

Purina Little Bites Dog Food (4 lbs bag & 16.5 lbs bag)

Purina Dog Chow (4.4 lbs bag & 18.5 lbs bag)

IAMS Weight Control dog food (15 lbs)

Purina One Smart Blend Chicken and Rice dog food (16.5 lbs bag)

Mighty Dog Variety pack (12 pack of 5.5 oz cans)

HCF non-clumping unscented litter (10 lbs bag)

HEB Guaranteed clumping cat litter (20 lbs)

Meow Mix Tender Centers (3 lbs)

Gravy Train beef dog food (16 lbs bag)

Alpo Prime Cuts with Beef (12 pack of 13.2 oz cans)

Purina Beneful Incredibites Chicken (3.5 lbs bag)

Purina One Smart Blend Lamb and Rice (16.5 lbs bag)

"In the midst of an unprecedented health situation, more than ever, The Arboretum is embracing its role as a community partner by finding unique ways to transform its space for social good," the group said. "The drive is one way that The Arboretum can show its support for the local community during this trying time."

This pet food drive is one of just the many ways you can help the Central Texas community during the pandemic.

Austin Pets Alive! (APA) is in need of kennel donations after many of theirs were flooded due to storms over Memorial Day weekend. For more information about APA, click here.