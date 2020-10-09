x
Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 645,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 27,200 cases have been reported and at least 399 people have died. At least 26,173 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,487 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 132 people have died. More than 7,879 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas Coronavirus data Sept. 9

Updates:

WATCH: We Are Blood facing blood shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic

