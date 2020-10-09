3 COVID-19 clusters in West Campus near UT Austin results in about 100 positive cases

The university is not disclosing where exactly those clusters are.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three coronavirus clusters in West Campus near the University of Texas at Austin has resulted in about 100 positive COVID-19 cases, campus officials confirmed Sept. 9.

Officials said UT Health Austin and Austin Public Health are conducting contact tracing within these three clusters by reaching out to anyone who was within six feet of the people who tested positive.

The university is not disclosing where exactly those clusters are, "in compliance with applicable federal and state law."

UT has also added 109 positive cases to its COVID-19 dashboard from people who didn't get tested on campus and also didn't self-report their positive cases. That means that, since the start of classes for the fall semester on Aug. 26, a total of 318 students have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the university's dashboard.

"On Sept. 8, the university received data from Austin Public Health through our contact tracing agreement that included positive cases among students who had been tested outside of University Health Services (UHS) and had not self-reported their positives to the university," the university said on their website. "We have retroactively added these 109 positive cases to our dashboard."