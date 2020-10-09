x
Travis County approves coronavirus relief grants for 225 small businesses

More than 90% of the 225 businesses are minority- and/or women-owned or located in underserved areas of the county.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video is about coronavirus relief grants for Cedar Park businesses.

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved a list of 225 small businesses to receive coronavirus relief grants.

In total, $9 million of grants through TCTX Thrive will be dispersed, with the maximum award for each business $40,000.

“The program is helping locally owned mom-and-pop shops that are in Travis County but outside the Austin city limits,” a spokesperson for the county said in a statement.

The spokesperson said more than 90% of the 225 businesses are minority- and/or women-owned or located in underserved areas of the county.

Money from the grants can be used to make rent, lease or mortgage payments, for payroll expenses, bills or to pay for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.

Businesses will also receive coaching from BCL of Texas, helping those businesses create a business continuity plan for long-term resiliency.

A full list of the businesses can be found in the document below.

