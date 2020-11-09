Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Sept. 11.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 649,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 649,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 27,400 cases have been reported and at least 402 people have died. At least 26,407 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 51 people have died. At least 3,602 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 132 people have died. More than 7,898 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

