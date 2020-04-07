Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 4 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 183,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 93,000 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 11,000 cases have been reported and at least 134 people have died. At least 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 42 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 3
Top headlines:
- Mayor Adler asks for Austin to be 'selfless' and stay home this weekend
- Fourth of July outdoor activities generally have lower risk of spreading COVID-19 than indoor activities
- Texas vehicle title and registration remains waived due to COVID-19, TxDMV says
- Mayor issues new order for City of Austin banning groups more than 10
Latest updates:
10:45 a.m. – Though there are still several Fourth of July celebrations scheduled this weekend, Austin Mayor Steve Adler says Austinites "need to act selflessly" and stay home this year. Generally, outdoor activities present a lower COVID-19 risk than indoor activities, but the president of the Texas Medical Association said with fireworks shows, it depends on how the show is going to be displayed.
If you are planning to do your own fireworks, here are some things you should know. And if you plan on staying in, here is a list of where you can watch fireworks on TV and online.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- 23 total youth at Giddings State School have tested positive for COVID-19
- Nearly each sector saw jobs increase in June, but TWC warns of possible 'uptick' in unemployment claims for July
- H-E-B celebrates 4th of July honoring men, women and families of U.S. Armed Forces
- Coronavirus in Texas: Here's how many UT students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19
- Fourth of July in Central Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic: What's still on and what's been canceled
- Why won't some people wear face masks during a pandemic? It's complicated
- Quadriplegic patient dies of COVID-19 after Austin hospital, guardian decide against life-saving treatment