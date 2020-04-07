Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, July 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 183,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 93,000 people have recovered.

More than 183,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 93,000 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 11,000 cases have been reported and at least 134 people have died. At least 8,000 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 42 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Latest updates:

10:45 a.m. – Though there are still several Fourth of July celebrations scheduled this weekend, Austin Mayor Steve Adler says Austinites "need to act selflessly" and stay home this year. Generally, outdoor activities present a lower COVID-19 risk than indoor activities, but the president of the Texas Medical Association said with fireworks shows, it depends on how the show is going to be displayed.

If you are planning to do your own fireworks, here are some things you should know. And if you plan on staying in, here is a list of where you can watch fireworks on TV and online.