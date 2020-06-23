Texas Juvenile Justice Department says child at Giddings State School tests positive for COVID-19

The child was put into quarantine at Giddings with a fever but no other symptoms, according to TJJD.

The child was put into quarantine at Giddings with a fever but no other symptoms, according to TJJD. TJJD said the family has been contacted by the agency and said the child will remain on campus for treatment unless doctors advise that the child be admitted to a hospital.

"I want the youth and his family to know that we will give him the best medical care that we can," Camille Cain, Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, said. "Our agency has been preparing for the possibility of a positive youth case since the start of the pandemic, and we are well-positioned from a staffing standpoint to respond. Our priority is the health of this young man."

TJJD said five other children were also quarantining.

Since June 6, Giddings has had four staff members test positive COVID-19, TJJD said. The agency added that it has administered 159 tests to youth in TJJD facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.