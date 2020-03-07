Mayor issues new order for City of Austin banning groups more than 10

AUSTIN, Texas — Just one day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new order requiring face masks to be worn in public statewide, Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an order for the City of Austin on July 3. Under Gov. Abbott's order, anyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask in public or when they're outside and unable to properly social distance.
According to Mayor Adler, the order for Austin "takes full advantage of new tools in the governor’s latest orders." The order, issued just before the Fourth of July weekend, will be in effect through Aug. 15, the mayor said.
RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide order requiring face masks in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases
Here's what's in the new order for the City of Austin:
- Businesses and residents are ordered to practice social distancing, hygiene and face-covering behaviors
- Residents over the age of 10 must wear a mask or face-covering in public
- Residents over the age of six must wear a mask or face covering at City facilities
- All businesses and commercial entities open to the public are ordered to enforce a safety policy to prevent the spread of the virus
- Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited
"It is now on each of us to do our part for our communities and for our loved ones especially this holiday weekend," Adler shared on Twitter.
As of July 3, there have been more than 10,600 COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County with 133 reported deaths along with 7,585 recoveries.
