Mayor issues new order for City of Austin banning groups more than 10

The local order will go into effect at noon on Friday, July 3.

According to Mayor Adler, the order for Austin "takes full advantage of new tools in the governor’s latest orders." The order, issued just before the Fourth of July weekend, will be in effect through Aug. 15, the mayor said.

Here's what's in the new order for the City of Austin:

Businesses and residents are ordered to practice social distancing, hygiene and face-covering behaviors

Residents over the age of 10 must wear a mask or face-covering in public

Residents over the age of six must wear a mask or face covering at City facilities

All businesses and commercial entities open to the public are ordered to enforce a safety policy to prevent the spread of the virus

Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited

"It is now on each of us to do our part for our communities and for our loved ones especially this holiday weekend," Adler shared on Twitter.

As of July 3, there have been more than 10,600 COVID-19 cases in Austin-Travis County with 133 reported deaths along with 7,585 recoveries.