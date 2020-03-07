Fourth of July outdoor activities generally have lower risk of spreading COVID-19 than indoor activities

Texas Medical Association published a list of activities that have a high or low risk of spreading the coronavirus.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday morning, Texas Medical Association published a chart listing activities that are high to low risk for spreading the coronavirus – 1 being low-risk, 9 being high.

Because of the virus, people will be celebrating Fourth of July a bit differently. There are fewer city or county-sponsored fireworks shows, more masks being worn, and more private firework sales this year.

In the chart put together by TMA's COVID-19 Task Force, firework shows are not listed, but TMA president Dr. Diane Fite said there are so many different shows happening around Texas they could not list its risk level.

"It depends on how the fireworks show is going to be displayed because I've heard of several where people are just supposed to sit in their cars and if they get out of their cars, they definitely need their mask on if everyone is not social distancing properly," Fite said. "It was hard to put everything in a category because it could be a different venue in different areas."

Texas Medical Association TMA has withdrawn as an advertiser to the Texas GOP's state conventi... on after the party's executive committee voted last night to go forward with plans to hold an in-person convention in Houston.

RELATED:

Generally, activities that are held outside are lower-risk than those held inside when it comes to the threat of spreading the virus. Fite attributes that to people naturally social distancing more easily when outside than in places like a restaurant or bar.

TMA included activities like backyard barbecue and walking around a busy downtown area, as well. Backyard barbecue was actually listed at a higher risk than going to a restaurant and eating outside. However, eating inside a restaurant struck a higher risk ranking than both because of the indoor factor. Fite said even with masks now required in many parts of the state, the rankings probably won't change for food and beverage establishments because customers still have to remove the mask to eat and drink, thus allowing the virus an opportunity to spread.

One of the biggest factors weighing into the rankings was the likelihood of it being an activity involving a lot of people. That's one thing TMA emphasized avoiding if possible: gathering in groups over the holiday weekend.

"Even gathering in street parties or things like that, naturally congregating and we need to try to avoid that," Fite said.

Fite said if people are going to get together, they should be wearing masks when possible and still social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.