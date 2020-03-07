Coronavirus in Texas: Here's how many UT students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The University of Texas released its own dashboard detailing COVID-19 stats among UT students and staff.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has released its own COVID-19 dashboard on the university website, which details the statistics among UT students and staff.

The dashboard is broken down into the following sections: "UT Austin Student and Faculty/Staff New COVID-19 Cases per Day," "UT Austin Student, Faculty, and Staff Proactive Community Testing Summary," "UT Austin Student, Faculty, and Staff Proactive Community Testing Results by Week," and "Travis County New COVID-19 Cases per Day."

As of July 3, there were 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among UT students and staff, according to the dashboard, while 378 people had tested negative. The results are since June 1 and only include individuals tested at University Health Services and UT Health Austin, as well as self-reported cases.

The dashboard comes as UT announced its shortened semester on June 29 due to COVID-19. The plan said the fall 2020 semester will be shortened, starting on Aug. 26, with in-person instruction ending on Nov. 25. The remainder of the semester will be held online, with finals taking place from Dec. 7 to 16.

According to the university's plan, there will be daily health screenings to ensure campus safety. Additionally, the plan said the University Health Services will continue offering COVID-19 screenings.

The plan also said residence halls, student health centers and dining facilities are being modified to comply with health and safety protocols.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers at UT, visit the dashboard here.