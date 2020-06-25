Fourth of July in Central Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic: What's still on and what's been canceled

Some events have been either canceled or modified to maintain safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Texas entered phase three of reopening, Gov. Greg Abbott gave the green light for some large outdoor events, like Fourth of July celebrations.

Here are some events that are still happening:

Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival at Typhoon Texas

Typhoon Texas is hosting the Pfluegerville Pfirecracker Pfestival to celebrate the Fourth of July. The festival will feature a variety of activities throughout the day, ending with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

If you want to avoid crowds, you can park at one of the following locations to see the fireworks:

Hendrickson High School (19201 Colorado Sand Drive)

Stone Hill Town Center (500 Limestone Commercial Drive)

Costco (1901 Kelly Lane)

Additionally, the fireworks show will be streamed on the city's Facebook page.

Fourth of July with Granger Smith at Dell Diamond

The Fourth of July event at the Dell Diamond will feature live music and fireworks at the ballpark. Fans can either sit in the outfield or in the seating bowl. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a limited capacity. Seating will be broken up into individual sections that can accommodate up to four people.

City of Taylor Independence Day Parade

The American Legion and City of Taylor are organizing an Independence Day Parade to take place on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The parade will follow a 10-mile route from Naomi Pasemann Elementary School to Murphy Park.

The parade will be led by the city's fire department. In order to maintain the health and safety of those involved, only 30 vehicles will be included on the route and participants must register in advance using a form on the city's website.

While some events are still taking place, others have been canceled, including the following:

City of New Braunfels Fourth of July Parade

The city of New Braunfels has canceled its Fourth of July Parade, but the fireworks show will still go on. The fireworks show will take place over Landa Park.

“While it is a difficult decision to cancel a beloved community tradition, the decision came at the suggestion of local health authorities and with the health and safety of our residents as the priority,” said New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.

Lockhart fireworks show

The Lockhart City Council canceled the city's 2020 Fourth of July fireworks show due to recent spikes in COVID-19.

“We can still celebrate responsibly this year by practicing physical distancing or wearing face coverings when keeping our distance isn’t possible," said Lockhart Mayor Lew White.