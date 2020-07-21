Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 332,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 177,800 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 17,700 cases have been reported and at least 209 people have died. At least 14,500 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 17 people have died. At least 880 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 4,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 74 people have died. More than 3,700 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 20
Top headlines:
- Rare outbreak of COVID-19 among infants has South Texas health officials concerned
- TEA gives direction if someone tests positive for COVID-19 during on-campus learning
- LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school
- 'These next two weeks are important' | Austin Mayor Steve Adler discusses COVID-19, public hearings on budget
Updates:
