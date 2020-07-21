Austin announces $17M for emergency COVID-19 rent assistance

The rental assistance comes as Travis County's eviction prohibition order expires July 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced on July 21 a $17 million rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19.

In May, the City distributed $1.2 million for the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Program, dubbed "RENT 1.0." During RENT 1.0, there were nearly 11,000 applications submitted. The City was able to help 1,681 households, according to Mandy DeMayo, community development administrator for Neighborhood & Community Development.

The City is calling the new July round of funding "RENT 2.0."

Here is a breakdown of the largest portions of how $17 million will be used:

$13 million will be allocated for rental assistance

Over $1.3 million will be allocated for eviction prevention and tenant stabilization services

$500,000 will be allocated for community outreach

By July 13, the data shows 87.6% of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment. While that's around 2% less than the month before, the numbers have consistently stayed more than 80%, KVUE reported on July 20. But the slight decrease in July, mixed with the upcoming end date for federal aid, is causing some concern.

Kevin Donnelly, the vice president of government affairs for the National Multifamily Housing Council, said he believes financial assistance for renters specifically would help.

"We think that there needs to be a separate rental assistance program to benefit populations who have never really needed housing assistance previously, but this pandemic has shown that affordability and housing was a challenge pre-pandemic and it’s certainly being exacerbated right now," Donnelly said.