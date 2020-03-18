WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County and Cities Health District have confirmed five new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of cases to 19.

The five new cases include:

A male in his 40s with travel to an area with community spread

A female in her 80s with exposure to a confirmed case

A female in her 40s with unknown exposure source

A male in his 50s with unknown exposure source

A male in his 30s with exposure to a confirmed case

As of Tuesday, the 19 cases can be found in:

Austin - 3

Cedar Park - 5

Georgetown - 6

Leander - 2

Round Rock - 3

Officials also announced five new cases on Monday. Those included five women:

A female in her 20s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 20s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 30s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 30s with international travel history to an affected country

A female in her 40s with unknown exposure source

On Saturday, a woman in her 20s with unknown exposure history tested positive. Officials said, as of Saturday afternoon, information is very limited and they will share more as it becomes available and necessary to protect the health of the public. That case came one day after the county announced its eighth case, a woman in her 40s with exposure to an area with community spread.

On Thursday, the county announced four cases, including a man and woman in their 30s with known international travel history, a woman in her 40s with exposure to an area with community spread and a man in his 50s with unknown exposure history.

On Wednesday, the district announced its first four cases, which included a woman in her 40s who has been self-quarantined, a man in his 50s who had exposure to a known case, an infant who has been in close contact with a known case, and a woman in her 40s who has known travel history to France.

Wednesday's case involving the woman in her 40s who was self-quarantining was transferred to Travis County's jurisdiction for monitoring, according to Williamson County.

“We have prepared for the fact that more confirmed cases would come to Williamson County, so we are ready. We will continue our essential operations and serving the residents of Williamson County while adhering to more stringent social distancing policies. Technology is being utilized to a greater extent in order to fulfill our daily tasks under the new criteria,” said County Judge Bill Gravell. “We continue to ask everyone to follow the preventative measures and be prepared, not scared.”

Also on Wednesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell Jr. enacted two new orders, which went into effect at 6 p.m.

The first order limits community gatherings in Williamson County to no more than 10 people. This order applies to churches, weddings, religious services, concerts, funerals, fundraisers and other such gatherings.

The second order mandates that all bars and restaurant dining rooms in Williamson County must close. Restaurants are encouraged to provide take-away and no-contact delivery services.

Both orders will be in effect until May 11.

"Pray for us, trust us and respect these orders," Gravell said at Wednesday's press conference.

Some business owners say they understand the concerns but are worried about their staff.

“We do have a concern because there’s a lot of an older population in Georgetown," said Cody Hirt, a co-owner of Mesquite Creek Outfitters, a clothing store in Georgetown which also sells craft beer and wine. “We definitely have a concern for a hit on our business.”

Brad Strittmatter, the other co-owner, said they've never done curbside pick up before, but will be doing so and delivering.

“Our main goal is to keep our employees employed," said Strittmatter. “We can get through this and I think it’s gonna bring us together as a community.”

Up the street at Greenhouse Craft Food, General Manager and Executive Chef John Coronado was stacking up chairs and cleaning up the building before starting their temporary closure.

“Never in my career have I ever had to let go, nearly 90% of my staff," said Coronado. “These are just business precautions that we have to do in order to save Greenhouse."

Coronado also said that once the closures are over, he would hire back the employees. He said they do have another location in Round Rock, but that will be only doing take-out orders while the Georgetown location is closed until further notice.

"I hope that somehow the world everybody can unite as one and we can come up with a good answer and a good solution to this issue that we’re having right now," said Coronado. “Please support them – we are in dire need right now."

The county said testing facilities in the county are increasing day by day. As of Wednesday morning, the county was aware of at least eight facilities that were providing testing, but that number will continue to increase. More information will be made available at wilco.org.

