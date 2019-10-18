AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department will be receiving new training on transgender awareness starting in the spring semester.

The officers will be trained on proper LGBTQ vocabulary, hate crimes and gender marker laws. They will also learn in the training how to be respectful of gender identities.

A detective with the department said he hopes to make the university a more LGBTQ friendly place.

The training is being developed by UTPD LGBTQIA+ representative Detective David Chambers and is a part of the Campus Pride Index requirements, which aim to make UT more LGBTQ friendly, according to The Daily Texan.

Chambers said the training would be a two-hour-long program featuring a PowerPoint presentation, handouts and educational components, according to The Daily Texan.

