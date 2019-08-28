AUSTIN, Texas — After City of Austin ordinances were changed in July to allow homeless people to sit, lie or camp in public spaces, the University of Texas police chief is calling on the mayor to retract those changes in areas near campus.

Cheif David Carter shared a letter addressed to Mayor Steve Adler and the City Council on Wednesday, which asks them to work to improve public safety by prohibiting public camping near campus.

Chief Carter states that in areas such as the "Drag," students and staff often feel threatened due to the homeless population. The letter states restrictions should be placed in these areas because they are not safe or humane and they pose public health hazards.

You can read the letter in full below:

"As the city of Austin moves to address homelessness in our community, including through the recently approved Council Resolution No. 20190620-184, The University of Texas at Austin strives to be part of the solution. UTPD is actively partnering with City agencies to assist homeless people, and our faculty and staff members offer expertise and programs to address mental health, substance abuse and the other root causes of this problem.

UT recognizes the plight of the homeless community and understands that the ultimate solution lies in finding appropriate housing and meaningful support. However, until that happens, I request that the Council work to improve public safety by prohibiting camping by members of the public in areas along the entire perimeter of campus, as well as in the area west of campus where many students live, work and gather.

Mayor Adler noted in his recent action plan on homelessness that the City should consider placing restrictions on camping, sitting and lying down in areas of high pedestrian activity – including the 'Drag'– 'because they are not the most safe, humane, or best places for people to be, or because they pose public safety risks or public health hazards.'

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Indeed, police frequently respond to predatory and harassing behavior along the 'Drag' and other areas along the perimeter of campus where UT students, staffers and faculty embers often feel threatened and where some of the homeless community are victims themselves. In addition, the university hosts a large number of special events throughout the year that encourage pedestrian traffic and increase the density of the area.

The area west of campus is also among the densest neighborhoods in Austin. Large numbers of students, faculty members and staff members travel on foot throughout the day and night, and permitting camping, sitting and lying down in these areas poses a similar public health and safety risk.

The City has a responsibility not only to seek appropriate housing and treatment for the homeless but to recognize that the interface of young students and some subsets of the homeless community have created potential dangers. This view is not based on discriminatory practices but, rather, on real-world experiences of members of the UT community.

People with untreated mental health issues and those who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction desperately need the City's attention. We must also recognize that allowing conditions to go unabated in our community will continue to create risk for the UT community and our campus visitors.

Thank you for your consideration."

The city will host another homeless forum on the UT campus at Lady Bird Johnson Auditorium at 2313 Red River Street on Thursday at 6 p.m. Mayor Adler and Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley are expected to be in attendance.

