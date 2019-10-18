AUSTIN, Texas — After the Austin City Council voted to lift a ban on homeless camping, sitting and lying, city leaders have decided to make some changes at a council meeting Oct. 17.

The changes mean camping on all city sidewalks will be banned, but sitting and lying down will not – unless it is 15 feet from an operating business. Camping, sitting or lying downtown around the ARCH will be banned, within a quarter mile of the area. That rule will eventually apply to the South Austin homeless shelter when it is built.

Camping, sitting and lying will also be banned in high wildfire risk zones, which is 14% of the city, or if it is endangering the health or safety of the public. It was approved by a 7-4 vote.

The four nays were Katie Tovo, Leslie Pool, Ann Kitchen and Alison Alter, who supported a more specific plan that would add bans in more areas and make the ordinance clearer for enforcement.

Underpasses were not addressed in the changes on Thursday.

Thursday's amendments are essentially a modified version of the June changes.

Homeless people found camping on sidewalks will be given notice and must be given a reasonable place where it is lawful to camp, the council ruled. They must also be given a reasonable offer to some shelter, if there is any.

There were three separate ordinances councilmembers considered before heading into the meeting:

Ann Kitchen, Alison Alter, Kathie Tovo and Leslie Pool's proposal

The original draft would have banned camping in areas like medians, high fire or flood risk areas and under highway underpasses. It also contained a list of specific streets where camping would be prohibited.

A revision to this draft was released Wednesday afternoon and Kitchen told KVUE over the phone the changes would not include specific streets.

Instead, camping, sitting or lying would not be permitted within 15 feet of the entrance or exit of businesses or residences, compared to the six feet of space required by the original draft.

Mayor Adler's proposal

Adler's proposal was less specific about certain areas where camping, sitting or lying would be prohibited. Adler's office told KVUE the broader language would leave enforcement up to Austin police officers.

The draft ordinance outlines an offense as if the person is camping and it "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly rendering impassable or impending the reasonable use of a public area making usage of such area unreasonably inconvenient or hazardous."

Kitchen said the lack of specifics in Adler's plan was concerning.

Delia Garza's

Garza released a heavily edited version of Adler's draft, which included prohibitions on camping in specific locations and areas. It also included the part of Kitchen's proposal that did not allow camping within 15 feet of a door to a residence or business, which ultimately made its way into Thursday's changes.

Garza said on Tuesday she would not support the Kitchen proposal.

This comes months after the city council voted to reverse its ban on camping, sitting and lying.

On July 1, Austin police began enforcing the city's new homeless ordinance, which ruled that it was legal to sit, lie or camp in public. Officers were told to only give tickets to people who block pathways. City council also changed another part of the ordinance that only made it illegal to panhandle if someone was being aggressive.

That move proved to be controversial.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, urging the City of Austin to reinstate the camping ban.

