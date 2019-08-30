AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department sent out their first UTPD alert to students and faculty after a robbery at Target Wednesday evening. No one was hurt in the robbery and police are still looking for the man involved.

UTPD sent out an alert to more than 70,000 students and faculty enrolled in the alert system.

“It’s good to know that crimes are happening in order to prepare against them. But, at the same time, ignorance is bliss and it’s nice not to think about it all the time – so it kind of scares me,” said Sara Hosseini, a UT student.

Whoever is enrolled in the alert system can opt out – but UTPD doesn't recommend that option.

“I do think it’s effective," said another student, Lanie Jordan. "They also send out email blasts that tend to have more information like if it’s something like more serious. I do go check my email.”

RELATED:

Austin police looking for suspect after robbery at Target on The Drag

UT police chief calls on Mayor Adler to prohibit homeless camping near campus

UT Austin police department reorganizes, adds SWAT team

Some think otherwise.

“A lot of time they text us after the emergency’s already happened, so it doesn’t really help us in any way,” said Tejas Meapalli, an incoming UT sophomore.

“Just seeing those alerts almost every day, or however frequently it happens, it kind of scares me,” said sophomore Muhammad Khan.

Police said there wasn't a weapon involved in Wednesday's robbery, but they did provide a description. He was wearing a red hat, red shirt, red shoes and blue jean shorts.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Sabotaged scooters found on Rainey Street in Downtown Austin

When her 103-year-old grandma couldn't make it to her wedding, this Austin bride came to her

The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition coming to Houston