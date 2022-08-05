Leander ISD still looking to fill nearly 90 teaching positions as new school year approaches, report says

In addition to teachers, the district is looking to hire staff in transportation, custodial services, child nutrition services and other non-campus departments.

LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) reportedly still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill.

According to a report from Community Impact, as of Aug. 4, LISD is at 185 campus vacancies. Eighty-seven of those are teacher positions.

The district is also looking to hire staff in transportation, custodial services, child nutrition services and other non-campus departments. Non-campus vacancies are at 345.

Community Impact reports that, based on the district's data, available substitute teachers have recently increased from 318 to 425. The district has a goal of 750 available substitute teachers by Aug. 18.

The first day of school for LISD is Aug. 17.

LISD is far from the only Texas district dealing with staffing shortages. Lago Vista ISD recently said if it didn't secure all the bus drivers it needed, it might have to change its bell schedule. Meanwhile, Austin Public Works is looking for crossing guards to help Austin ISD students get to class safely.

The Learning Policy Institute – a nonprofit, non-partisan education research organization that has tracked teacher shortages for years – said many classrooms won't be adequately staffed as the new school year starts.

Research shows declining enrollment in teacher preparation programs, and the Learning Policy Institute said 90% of demand is caused by teachers leaving the profession.

Working conditions, inadequate support and pay are among the reasons former teachers have given for transitioning to different careers.

