Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com.

All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.

"Right now, Travis County taxing entities are making important decisions about their budgets and tax rates that will impact property tax bills," said TCAD Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler. "Property owners who are concerned about rising property taxes should take this opportunity to get involved in the process."

The website even tells property owners upcoming budget process hearings and provides a way to give feedback to their taxing entities.

Additionally, the site allows property owners to see the impact that increased entity budgets will have on their property tax bills by comparing what a property’s tax bill would be if taxing entities adopted their no new revenue rates to their potential property tax bill using the proposed rates. Texas law requires these entities to calculate and publish their no new revenue rate to make it easier for the public to evaluate how such budgetary decisions impact their bills.

"If taxing entities don’t increase their budgets, they should set their tax rate at the no new revenue rate to balance out increases in market values," added Crigler. "When entities increase their budgets and adopt a tax rate higher than the no new revenue rate, they are increasing property tax bills for local property owners."

The TCAD said taxing entities post their rate information based on their 2022 budget adoption schedule.