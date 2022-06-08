First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

While searching for the fall patient, crews discovered an "obviously deceased" adult patient, according to ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.

The person was found, treated and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

While searching for the fall patient, crews discovered an "obviously deceased" adult patient, according to ATCEMS. The body had "been there for some time" officials told KVUE. Recovery operations are underway.

No other information was immediately available.

FINAL 2/2: While searching for the fall patient, crews discovered an obviously deceased adult patient. #ATCEMSMedics obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement of the 2nd patient. Recovery operations are underway. No further information is available. pic.twitter.com/Ykpv6BfKtt — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 7, 2022

