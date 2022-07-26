Lago Vista ISD might change its bell schedule because of a bus driver shortage

The district is 100% staffed for teacher and paraprofessional positions, but it is extremely short on bus drivers.

LAGO VISTA, Texas — If Lago Vista ISD doesn't secure all the bus drivers it needs, the district said it may have to change its bell schedule.

In a letter to the Lago Vista ISD community, Superintendent Darren Webb said that while the district is 100% staffed for teacher and paraprofessional positions for the 2022-23 school year, LVISD is experiencing an "extreme shortage" of experienced, qualified bus drivers.

Webb said LVISD is working with its transportation service provider, Goldstar Transit, to hire additional drivers, as well as evaluating routes and capacities to see what must be done to ensure transportation services are available for students who need access to them.

However, Webb said if LVISD isn't able to onboard several additional drivers and substitute drivers by the start of the school year, "there is a strong likelihood that the district may have to move to a three-bus route system," a move that would necessitate adjustments to start and end times to make sure there is enough time to run all three routes.

Webb said a revised bell schedule under a three-bus route system would require these start and end times:

Route 1: Elementary/Intermediate – 7:30 a.m. - 3:01 p.m. (451 minutes)

Route 2: Middle School or High School – 8:20 a.m. - 3:51 p.m. (451 minutes)

Route 3: Middle School or High School – 9:10 a.m. - 4:41 p.m. (451 minutes)

"We realize some families and staff will have to make adjustments and may have questions. Please understand that Lago Vista ISD is working through all possible scenarios and we are doing everything we can to make sure all instructional, operational, and transportation needs for the District are met," Webb wrote in the letter.

Webb said LVISD anticipates sending an update on plans and being able to answer questions by Friday, Aug. 5.

If you or someone you know would like to apply to become a bus driver for LVISD, you can begin the application process online. Starting pay is $19.60 per hour, training is provided and there is a $3,000 signing bonus for qualified applicants with prior experience.

The district also asks that all parents requesting transportation services for the upcoming school year complete their student's online registration in Ascender no later than Thursday, Aug. 4. Learn more.

