Austin PD working SWAT situation in North Austin

Officers are responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night.

APD tweeted shortly after 11 p.m. that officers were responding to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the scene remains active, APD said.

The department is expected to provide details on the incident at a news conference.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube