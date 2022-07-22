Report: Austin Public Works hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

The department is hoping to fill 55 positions for 36 schools.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to be a crossing guard?

Austin Public Works is looking for crossing guards to help Austin ISD students get to class safely, according to a report from Community Impact.

The department is hoping to fill 55 positions for 36 schools throughout the city. Community Impact reports that there are open positions within each council district.

The Public Works department told Community Impact that there are more crossing guard positions open than in previous years. Historically, there are 20 to 30 crossing guard vacancies to fill over the summer, but this year, that number has more than doubled.

The hourly wage for crossing guards is $15 an hour for 2.5 hours per weekday. Training is provided, and a criminal background check is required for all applicants.

Anyone interested in applying to become a crossing guard can contact Leticia Richardson at 512-974-9181 or apply online.

