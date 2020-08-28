Bee Cave neighborhood creates in-home learning pod to help with virtual classes

A group of Bee Cave moms decided to join forces and make virtual learning a little bit easier by creating a small learning pod at someone's home.

BEE CAVE, Texas — A Bee Cave neighborhood has joined forces to make virtual classes a little bit easier by creating an in-home learning pod in an upstairs room.

"We took out the couch ... we took everything out and put in tables and chairs. We have a whiteboard, a reading nook area," said Mindy Benson, a mother.

Benson hosts the learning pod from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday, with the help of a former educator to keep the group on task.

"I just happened to have a retired second-grade teacher that is my neighbor, so I pitched it to her like, 'Would you be willing to help our kids?' and she was actually thinking the same thing," said Benson.

Benson's son, Jack, is part of the pod and said it's nice to see his classmates in person.

"We say good morning at the end of the street and then we go in our classroom and do our morning meeting," said Jack Benson. "It's fun to learn with other friends and it's at our house."

For any parents that might be having a tough time balancing it all, Benson said try reaching out to your fellow neighbors and try working together to make life a little bit easier during the pandemic.

"It gives us that time to work, to be with our other kids, to run errands," said Benson. "What we desperately need as we're all managing this chaotic schedule."