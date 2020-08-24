LIST: Central Texas school districts' meal pick-up plans during online learning

Just because many students are learning from home it doesn't mean school districts stopped making meals for them. Here is what parents need to know to pick them up.

AUSTIN, Texas — Don't see your school district on this list? Send information to vlarned@kvue.com and news@kvue.com, and this article will be updated.

Students in Central Texas may be learning from home to start the school year, but that doesn't mean districts stopped preparing meals for them.

KVUE has reached out to school districts across the area about what they're doing for student meal pick-up plans.

Here is what parents need to know:

Austin ISD

Austin ISD will provide free meals for any child under 19 years old – and their parents or caregivers – until Sept. 4, before the new school year starts. Meals are picked up at various curbside locations Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A list of meal sites and more information about the district's meal service can be found here.

Bastrop ISD

Beginning Aug. 24, Bastrop ISD will provide registered students with curbside pick-up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a school's bus lane area. Families of an elementary, intermediate or middle school student can pick up meals at locations where at least one of their children attends. High school students must pick up meals at a high school. Parents can pick up meals without students, but they must have the student's ID. Prices are based on a student's eligibility for free or reduced meals, except for CEP campuses where every student eats free. See more details and location options here.

Hays CISD

Meal service resumes on Sept. 8. The district will have about 10% of its students on campus, who will eat in the cafeterias. The remainder of students will have the option to pick up meals (breakfast and lunch) curb-side at all of its campuses. The prices are listed online. Students who qualify for free lunch will not have to pay.

Lake Travis ISD

Packaged meals for breakfast and lunch are available to Lake Travis ISD students Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at these locations. Parents can pick up the meals without their child present if they have the child's student ID and a form of proof that the child attends the district. Families will need to exit their vehicles and make their selections in person on the school serving line.

Pflugerville ISD

Students enrolled at Pflugerville ISD can pick up both breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students can pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time. Breakfast is free, while lunch is priced-based on a student's eligibility for standard price, reduced or free meals. Transportation will not be provided to curbside pick-up locations. The district no longer serves meals on weekends.

More than 50% of students are enrolled at the district to receive free or reduced lunch.

Round Rock ISD

Curbside breakfast and lunch are available for Round Rock ISD students for the first three weeks of school of online learning, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families should fill out a meal order form to request the service, but only one form is required per family. To pick up meals at the distribution sites, families should have the student name and ID written on paper and placed on the car’s dashboard. Families are required to pay for meals in full if they do not qualify for free or reduced prices.

If virtual learning continues beyond the first three weeks of the year, families do not need to resubmit the meal order form.