Some local teachers could see a sizeable pay raise at the start of the year

Some local schools participating in the program include some in Austin, Round Rock and Leander.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Texas teachers could see "life-changing" pay raises as they start the new school year.

That's due to House Bill 3 and a program designed to keep top-performing teachers in classrooms. It's called Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).

Here's how it works:

Districts, if they choose to, can develop a local designation system and designate highly effective teachers (Master, Exemplary or Recognized).

Districts will receive additional funding ($3,000 to $32,000 per year) for every designated teacher they employ.

Districts will receive greater funding for designated teachers who work on rural and/or high-needs campuses.

At least 90% of TIA funds must be used on teacher compensation on the campus where the designated teacher works.

The TEA will partner with Texas Tech University to approve the local designation systems.

RELATED:

The designations are added to a teacher's State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) certificate and are valid for five years. If a teacher moves to a new district, the allotment funding will follow them to the next district regardless of whether it has an approved designation system in place. Teachers with a National Board Certification could be eligible to earn an automatic "Recognized" designation, regardless of whether their district is participating in TIA.

HB3 was passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in June 2019. It established the TIA with a stated goal of a six-figure salary for teachers who make it a priority to teach in high-needs areas and rural district campuses.

Funding has already been allotted to schools in Leander, Round Rock and Austin ISDs, just to name a few.