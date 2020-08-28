Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

TEXAS, USA — Note: This article will update weekly throughout the season to depict the district standings from week to week. Check back on this story as the season progresses and get the latest high school football updates on kvue.com/hss or directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE App at kvue.com/app.
High school football is back in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams in the 1A through 4A divisions get to start their 2020 seasons on Aug. 27, and the 5A and 6A schools start their respective seasons a few weeks later on Sept. 24.
As the season moves on, KVUE will keep track of all the district standings for teams in the Central Texas area.
Here is a look at those standings:
2A
DIVISION 1
District 12
Bruceville-Eddy: 0-0
Hearne: 0-0
Holland: 0-0
Moody: 0-0
Rosebud-Lott: 0-0
Thorndale: 0-0
Thrall: 0-0
District 14
Brackettville Brackett: 0-0
Center Point: 0-0
Harper: 0-0
Johnson City LBJ: 0-0
Mason: 0-0
Ozona: 0-0
3A
DIVISION 1
District 11
Caldwell: 0-0
Cameron Yoe: 0-0
Little River Academy: 0-0
Lorena: 0-0
McGregor: 0-0
Rockdale: 0-0
Troy: 0-0
District 13
Blanco: 0-0
Comfort: 0-0
Lago Vista: 0-0
Llano: 0-0
Luling: 0-0
DIVISION 2
Buffalo: 0-0
Clifton: 0-0
Franklin: 0-0
Lexington: 0-0
Riesel: 0-0
Rogers: 0-0
4A
DIVISION 1
District 13
Austin Johnson: 0-0
Burnet: 0-0
Comal Canyon Lake: 0-0
Fredericksburg: 0-0
Lampasas: 0-0
Taylor: 0-0
DIVISION 2
District 9
China Spring: 0-0
Gatesville: 0-0
Jarrell: 0-0
Robinson: 0-0
Salado: 0-0
Waco Connally: 0-0
District 14
Austin Achieve: 0-0
Austin Eastside Memorial: 0-0
Geronimo Navarro: 0-0
Manor New Tech: 0-0
SA Young Men's Leadership: 0-0
Wimberley: 0-0
5A
DIVISION 1
District 11
Austin Anderson: 0-0
Cedar Park: 0-0
Georgetown: 0-0
Leander: 0-0
Manor: 0-0
Pflugerville: 0-0
Pflugerville Hendrickson: 0-0
Pflugerville Weiss: 0-0
District 12
Buda Johnson: 0-0
Comal Canyon: 0-0
Dripping Springs: 0-0
Kyle Lehman: 0-0
SA Veterans Memorial: 0-0
San Antonio Harlandale: 0-0
San Antonio McCollum: 0-0
Seguin: 0-0
DIVISION 2
District 13
Bastrop: 0-0
Bastrop Cedar Creek: 0-0
Brenham: 0-0
Elgin: 0-0
Georgetown East View: 0-0
Leander Glenn: 0-0
Leander Rouse: 0-0
Pflugerville Connally: 0-0
6A
District 25
Austin Vandegrift: 0-0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 0-0
Hutto: 0-0
Round Rock: 0-0
Round Rock McNeil: 0-0
Round Rock Stony Point: 0-0
Round Rock Westwood: 0-0
District 26
Austin: 0-0
Austin Akins: 0-0
Austin Bowie: 0-0
Austin Lake Travis: 0-0
Austin Westlake: 0-0
Buda Hays: 0-0
Del Valle: 0-0
San Marcos: 0-0
