Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus near Williamson County park

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A sample of mosquitoes collected near the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park has tested positive for West Nile virus, it was revealed on Friday.

The mosquitoes were taken on Thursday from a trap near FM 1431 and CR 175 as part of the Williamson County and Cities Health District’s (WCCHD) mosquito management program.

The species that tested positive for West Nile virus is Culex quinquefasciatus (southern house mosquito), Williamson County said. The species has a flight range of about one mile.

Parks staff is conducting control efforts, treating standing water with larvicide and continuing to monitor and test.

WCCHD is urging everyone to be especially vigilant, given the proximity of outdoor activities at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park and nearby neighborhoods.

Residents are asked to protect themselves from mosquito bites when outdoors and prevent mosquito breeding on their personal property.

Experts recommend using an EPA-approved insect repellent, dressing in long sleeves and pants when outdoors – especially at dusk and dawn – and draining standing water in flower pots, pet dishes or clogged gutters. Any standing water that can’t be drained should be treated.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Williamson County since 2017. There is no evidence mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19.

More information can be found at www.wcchd.org or at the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at www.txwestnile.org.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact wcchd-info@wilco.org.