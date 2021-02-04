LIST: Where to find Easter egg hunts in the Austin area

Egg hunts are a fun, safe way to celebrate Easter and springtime.

AUSTIN, Texas — Get your baskets ready, egg hunters! Easter is this Sunday and there are several egg hunts scheduled throughout Central Texas this weekend.

Some places are hosting drive-thru egg hunts, while others give kids the chance to hunt in-person, keeping a safe social distance.

Here's a rundown of just some of the places hosting family-friendly egg hunts this weekend in the Austin area.

Location : 10000 Research Blvd.

: 10000 Research Blvd. Time : Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon

: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon The annual Hide & Peep Egg Hunt will be spread out throughout the Arboretum and kids can bring their baskets to collect their prize near Amy's Ice Cream. Balloon artists, jugglers and stilt walkers will also be on-site.

Location : 709 N. Mays Street in Round Rock

: 709 N. Mays Street in Round Rock Time : Sunday, April 4, at 2 p.m.

: Sunday, April 4, at 2 p.m. Free and open to the public, the third annual "Barbecue and Tactical Egg Hunt" will follow Easter Mass.

Location : 747 County Road 183 in Hutto

: 747 County Road 183 in Hutto Time : Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will also feature a mechanical bull, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses. Egg hunts will be divided by age group.

Location : 4514 Bob Wire Road in Spicewood

: 4514 Bob Wire Road in Spicewood Time : Sunday, April 4, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

: Sunday, April 4, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the egg hunt, Frontyard Brewing and 5 Soul Wine Co. will also be serving cupcakes, cookies and popsicles for the kids, and beer and wine for adults. The hunt is open to kids 12 and under.

Location : 2909 W. William Cannon Drive

: 2909 W. William Cannon Drive Time : Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will also feature carnival games, snow cones, ponies and more.

Location : 7301 County Road 110 in Round Rock

: 7301 County Road 110 in Round Rock Time : Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

: Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Location : 700 W. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park

: 700 W. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park Time : Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will also feature games and crafts.

LBJ Early College High School

Location : 7309 Lazy Creek Drive

: 7309 Lazy Creek Drive Time : Saturday, April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Austin ISD, the event will also feature sidewalk chalk and more.

Location : 1291 E. Woodview Drive

: 1291 E. Woodview Drive Time : Saturday, April 3, noon to 4 p.m. Egg hunts will be held at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 3, noon to 4 p.m. Egg hunts will be held at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The free event will also feature games, face paintings and prizes.

Location : 212 E. Austin Ave.

: 212 E. Austin Ave. Time : Saturday, April 3, at 9 a.m.

: Saturday, April 3, at 9 a.m. The free event will also feature photos with the Easter Bunny, a soda ring toss game and a cakewalk for the kids.

Location : 901 Royal Lane in Cedar Park

: 901 Royal Lane in Cedar Park Time : Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free for Montessori Inclusive School students and their families; $40 for the general public. The community is encouraged to sign up here and search for "April 3rd," as limited slots are available.

Location : 5600 Ranch Road 620 North

: 5600 Ranch Road 620 North Time : Sunday, April 4, at 9:45 a.m.

: Sunday, April 4, at 9:45 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Location : Both Austin locations at 13729 Research Blvd. and 8940 Research Blvd.

: Both Austin locations at 13729 Research Blvd. and 8940 Research Blvd. Time : Friday, April 2, at 11 a.m. (ages 4 and under), 11:30 a.m. (ages 5-8) and noon (ages 9-12)

: Friday, April 2, at 11 a.m. (ages 4 and under), 11:30 a.m. (ages 5-8) and noon (ages 9-12) Events will also feature Easter-themed crafts.

Location : 5401 Hudson Bend Road

: 5401 Hudson Bend Road Time : Sunday, April 4, at 1 p.m.

: Sunday, April 4, at 1 p.m. Organizers are coordinating with other Hudson Bend businesses and neighbors to "have a fun route of hunts for the littles." Rockin' Gospel will also perform.

Location : 2800 S. Interstate 35 frontage road in Round Rock

: 2800 S. Interstate 35 frontage road in Round Rock Time : Friday and Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

: Friday and Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The 1st Annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be a "fun-filled day of activities" where guests can win "eggstravagant prizes."

Location : 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown

: 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown Time : Half-hour hunts from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

: Half-hour hunts from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Tickets are $8 per person. Free photos with the Easter Bunny will also be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location : 1460 Red Bud Trail in West Lake Hills

: 1460 Red Bud Trail in West Lake Hills Time : Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

: Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The church will host a drive-thru egg hunt. There will be 3-4 different egg hunt stations that will allow one car-full to pull up to the designated area, get out, hunt in that area, take a picture with the Easter Bunny and get back into their car. The stations will be restocked as cars come through. The church will have eight cars sign up for a 25-minute time block and plans to move 32 cars through in the two hours. Sign up for a time slot here.

And grown-ups can hunt eggs too! An adult Easter egg hunt will also be held at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms at 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive in Austin Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature live performances from The Swingers, an in-the-dark egg hunt, a barbecue meal and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight and basket for the hunt. Tickets are $25, and patrons must be 21 years old or older to participate.

Know of another hunt we missed? Email kvuedigital@kvue.com.