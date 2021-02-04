Fire damages historic Buford Tower in Downtown Austin

According to the Austin Fire Department, a campfire from a nearby homeless camp extended to the iconic landmark.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire on Thursday night caused damage to Downtown Austin’s historic Buford Fire Tower at Cesar Chavez and Colorado streets.

The fire is now under control. Damage is mostly contained to the exterior and windows, AFD said.

The Buford Tower was built in 1930 as a drill tower for the Austin Fire Department and now serves as a bell tower and landmark. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.

PEH camp fire has extended into our iconic Buford Fire Tower at Cesar Chavez and Colorado. pic.twitter.com/3fd0Y84wOR — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) April 2, 2021

After the incident on Thursday, Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly said she was "astonished" by makeshift camp sites next to the tower. She urged Austinites to vote in favor of Proposition B in the upcoming May 1 election, calling it "a public safety issue."

The Proposition asks voters whether to reinstate the City's ban on homeless camping and was added to the May ballot after a successful petition. Local Democrats have launched a campaign against the measure, saying it would be a step in the wrong direction for people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

Walked by there earlier today with staff and was astonished looking at the makeshift camp sites that were right next to the Buford Fire Tower. This is unsafe, unsanitary and ridiculous. Vote in favor of Prop B, y’all. It’s a public safety issue. #atxcouncil https://t.co/Q5xgm5iNfK — Mackenzie Kelly ❗️ (@mkelly007) April 2, 2021