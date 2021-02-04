How to celebrate Easter weekend safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises that people postpone travel this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — As families gear up to celebrate Easter weekend by pulling out the baskets and hiding the eggs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following its new safety guidelines to ensure everyone stays safe.

While travel is increasing across the U.S., so is the number of COVID-19 cases once again. The CDC is asking people to postpone any traveling this holiday and avoid gathering in large groups or with people not in the same household.

As of March 28, 2021, 30+ million US cases of #COVID19 were reported to CDC. Cases are rising again. The 7-day average of new daily cases is over 60,000, over a 10% increase from the previous week. Help stop the spread & protect your community. More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT. pic.twitter.com/gY3m3QnqHf — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2021

The best option is to talk with family and friends virtually. However, if people choose to gather, here are some tips to celebrate safely:

Keep celebrations outside

Keep socially distanced Easter egg hunts outside while wearing masks

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor

Attend church or religious services virtually

"I know that it's in style now not to wear a mask in some circumstances. But if we continue to mask, particularly around the holidays where the churches may be more filled than usual, having that mask is knowing how to protect yourself," said Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County health authority.

Fully-vaccinated individuals can celebrate indoors, according to the CDC. However, if someone who is not vaccinated is around, it is strongly recommended that everyone in that gathering wear a mask and practice social distancing.

As cases decline in Travis County, Austin Public Health is on the verge of easing restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

However, authorities urge people to continue to keep their guard up.

As of Wednesday, March 31, 34% of Texans 16 and older have at least one coronavirus shot. Travis County and Williamson County are right at that line while Hays County has vaccinated 31% of their eligible population.