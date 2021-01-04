Resident at luxury apartment shows support for car club meet up tradition

Photos have circulated online of a resident with aviator sunglasses -- Lone Star beer at arm's length -- holding a sign from his Weaver balcony.

AUSTIN, Texas — While some residents at a luxury apartment complex have filed complaints about a weekly car club that happens at East Austin's "Chicano Park," one resident is voicing his support for the tradition.

Once a week, car enthusiasts meet up at Edward Rendon Sr. Park, also known as Fiesta Gardens. It's a decades-long tradition that some residents at The Weaver, a luxury apartment complex that sits nearby, say blocks the road, makes too much noise and is bad for the environment.

On March 28, hundreds of car club members were joined by city leaders to protest the complaints and educate the community about the tradition.

An unlikely person also showed his support for the car club that day: A Weaver resident.

Photos have circulated online of a resident with aviator sunglasses – Lone Star beer at arm's length – holding a sign from his Weaver balcony that read, "This resident loves the car show."

KVUE's Daranesha Herron spoke with the resident, who did not want to appear on camera. He said he sits on his balcony for each car show to watch the cars and listen to the music.

Speakers at the Sunday gathering assured the public that the car club meet-ups are not going anywhere.

"Our goal here is to educate, motivate and inspire. That is what we need to be doing. Educate people who aren't from here. Motivate our children and inspire those who are uninspired," Travis County Constable George Moralis said.