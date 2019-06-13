Editor's Note: The above video is from May 2019.

"Grab a cup of Jo’s Coffee on South Congress" and "two-step at the Broken Spoke" are just a couple of the "100 Things to Do in Austin Before You Die," according to author Kristy Owen.

The book "100 Things to Do in Austin Before You Die" started as a blog for Owen called 365 Things Austin. She wanted to do something different in the city every day for a year.

The book is basically a checklist of things that Austinites can do – or, if you’re new to Austin, it’s a list of places you can check out to acquaint yourself with the city.

In the book, you can also find Owen’s list of best places to find queso, breakfast tacos and barbecue.

“Whether you’re into being outdoors or you’re into eating or whatever you’re into, you can find a way to, like, tie into that in Austin," Owen said.

Owen wrote the book five years ago and just released a reprint to take out everything that was old and add new places that have opened since it was first published.

Owen has also recently teamed up with her friend, BMX rider and Burro Cheese Kitchen co-owner Aaron Ross, to start a podcast. 365 Things Austin offers listeners a look at events happening in Austin, along with tips on restaurants, happy hours and more.

“I mean, I think it’s just a city that has so much going on. You go to different cities, and they just don’t have as many events and as many unique things happening," Ross said. "I think, in Austin, you can just drive around and see how many people are out and about every day."

