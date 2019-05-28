KVUE's Brittany Flowers is a recent Texas transplant, so to get her bearings here in the Hill Country, she asked viewers which local barbecue joints are the best.

Naturally, she got a wide variety of answers. So, she made the rounds, hitting up some of the spots y'all recommended.

Here's where she stopped:

The owners of The Switch in Dripping Springs created the restaurant with the hope of providing a place that friends and family would be able to gather and enjoy each other’s company. They serve barbecue classics with a Cajun twist – all with a side of gorgeous views of the countryside.

You don't have to just take KVUE's word for it that Brotherton's is top-notch: They recently made Texas Monthly’s 'Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas!' list. It's the sandwiches that set this barbecue spot apart, including their smoked brisket kimchi banh mi and a "Texas Rueben."

Who could resist a sandwich with a name like "The Notorious P.I.G."? SLAB BBQ offers barbecue sandwiches and snacks with a hip-hop influence. All of their sandwiches have hip-hop-inspired names, plus their nachos have been nominated for Thrillist’s list of top nachos in America.

Valentina's takes two Texas food traditions – barbecue and Tex-Mex – and puts them together with delicious results. The owner said his concept is family-based: he uses his grandmother's homemade tortilla recipe and the restaurant is named after his daughter.

The owners of Louie's Craft BBQ couldn't get their footing when they first tried to open up in Austin, so they hauled their truck out to Buda – and they said it's the best decision they've ever made. Louie's serves Tex-Mex-inspired dishes like tacos and elote, but it's their massive loaded baked potatoes that put them apart from the crowd.

