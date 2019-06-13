AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is in big trouble after allegedly leading police on a chase in east Austin on Tuesday evening.

Ricardo Gonzalez-Duran is facing a handful of charges, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and DWI.

According to his arrest affidavit, it all began outside a home on Nelson Oaks Drive near FM 969. That's where police said he crashed into his friend's Mercedes before striking her in the face with a liquor bottle.

His friend, who required a trip to the hospital and several stitches on the 1.5-inch-long laceration on her face, told police Gonzalez-Duran struck her when she told him to leave after he crashed his car into hers.

When police arrived to the scene, officers said Gonzalez-Duran took off, and a chase ensued.

Officers lost track of him about two miles later, but they later spotted him in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and FM 969, according to the arrest affidavit.

There, police said Gonzalez-Duran nearly T-boned an ambulance before side-swiping it in an attempt to escape from police.

In cellphone video a viewer shared with KVUE, you can see sparks flying from one of Gonzalez-Guzman's wheels as multiple patrol cars chase him.

He didn't get too far, though. Police arrested him after he crashed his car at the corner of Decker Lane and FM 969.

Detectives believe Gonzalez-Duran was drunk and possibly on Xanax at the time of his arrest, which may explain some of his behavior.

A judge set his total bond at $95,000.

